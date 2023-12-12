New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has received the first type approval certificate for the application of fuel cell technology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) said the CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules) type approval certificate was awarded to Tata Motors for "India's first Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV (bus) for their Model TATA STARBUS 4/12 FCEV and variants".

When contacted, a Tata Motors spokesperson said, "We are delighted to have received the first CMVR type approval certificate for application of Fuel Cell Technology.

This certification furthers Tata Motors' pioneering legacy of innovation and our deep-rooted commitment to nation-building, sustainability and carbon neutrality."

"TATA Motors Ltd is the first OEM in India to receive a Type Approval certificate with full compliance for all notified provisions of CMVR," ARAI said.

*** ReNew partners with state administrations to distribute 2 lakh blankets * ReNew on Tuesday announced partnering with local administrations of various states to distribute around 2 lakh blankets to the needy.

The company has launched the 9th edition of its 'Gift Warmth' initiative to support the marginalised sections of the society during the harsh winter season, it said in a statement.

"This year, ReNew has joined hands with the local administration to distribute over 2,00,000 blankets across states, including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Uttarakhand. The blanket distribution drive will continue up till January to ensure that the impact is maximised during the peak winter season," the statement said.

*** Mahindra group's truck division launches new tipper * Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) and Construction Equipment Division (MCE), a part of the Mahindra group, launched its latest offerings at EXCON 2023.

The 'Naya India ka Naya Tipper' Mahindra BLAZO X m-DURA and new CEV5 range of construction equipment are set to redefine the standards in their respective categories, offering advanced features and compliance with the latest industry norms, according to a press statement.

