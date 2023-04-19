New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has opened bookings for CNG version of its compact premium hatchback Altroz.

The company has commenced bookings for the Altroz iCNG which is slated to hit the market soon.

The model would be available in four variants, Tata Motors said in a statement.

*** BMW India commences bookings for X3 M40i xDrive * Luxury carmaker BMW India on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for X3 M40i xDrive.

The car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop for Rs 5 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The car is scheduled to be launched in India in May 2023, it added.

*** Mahindra uses 100 pc renewable energy to roll out XUV400 * Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said its electric model XUV400 is produced in a sustainable manner in its Nashik-based plant in Maharashtra.

The all-new e-SUV is produced in a 100 per cent water-positive Nashik facility using only renewable energy, the automaker said in a statement.

The energy saved in the making of these vehicles can illuminate more than 1,000 homes for a year and is equivalent to planting 1 lakh trees, it said.

The water positive manufacturing set up saves more than 20,000 kilolitres of water and can provide water for 100 homes in a year, it added.

