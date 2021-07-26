New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Logistics firm XpressBees on Monday said that it has entered into a strategic business partnership with SpiceXpress, a cargo airline in India.

Under this partnership, XpressBees has been allotted exclusive rights to sell SpiceXpress' D2D (door to door) products at a total of 27 tier-3 & tier-4 locations within the SpiceXpress network.

This would further boost XpressBees' first mile and last mile capabilities enhancing its outreach to the interiors of the country, it added.

******************* First consignment of vegetables sourced from Haridwar exported to Dubai: Com Min

* First consignment of vegetables including curry leaf, okra, pear, and bitter gourd sourced from the farmers of Haridwar, was exported on Monday to Dubai, the commerce ministry said.

It said that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has been carrying out promotional activities to bring Uttarakhand on the agricultural and processed food products export map of India.

"APEDA is planning to provide financial assistance for setting up a pack house in Uttarakhand which would fulfill the mandatory requirement or infrastructure for export of fresh fruits and vegetables to the international market," it said.

In 2020-21, India exported fruits and vegetables valued at Rs 11,019 crore compared to Rs 10,114 crore worth of exports in 2019-20.

***************************** SBI announces reshuffling in HR, tech departments

*State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced reshuffling in its human resource (HR) and technology departments.

It has designated Om Prakash Mishra as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) – HR and Corporate Development Officer (CDO). He has taken over from Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh who is now holding the portfolio of DMD (Strategy) and Chief Digital Officer, a bank release said.

Ravindra Pandey who was serving as DMD (Strategy) and Chief Digital Officer, has now taken charge as DMD and Chief Information Officer (CIO), it said.

******************** SBI General launches service for quicker motor claim settlement

*SBI General Insurance Monday said it has introduced Fastlane Claim Settlement, a value-add service for its motor insurance customers aimed at reducing claim settlement time.

As a part of this service, customers have the option of getting their small value motor insurance claims settled almost instantly, a release said.

