New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) CAMS, which acts as a Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) for mutual funds, on Friday reported an almost flat profit after tax at Rs 72.1 crore in the September quarter.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 72.56 crore in the year-ago period, CAMS said in a statement.

Revenues for the second quarter ended September 2022 rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 242.37 crore from Rs 227.60 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

"The company was able to report yet another strong performance, both around operational excellence and on the financial results front. Serving 10 of the Top 15 Funds and several fast-growing Mutual Funds, assets under service touched a life-time high of Rs 27 lakh crore in September 2022, clocking a 7 per cent growth over June 2022," CAMS CEO Anuj Kumar said.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions

