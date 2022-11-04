Mumbai, November 4: The DRDO Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences has invited application from candidates for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The registration for the same began on November 1. The last last date to submit the application is November 30, 2022. The DRDO recruitment drive is being held to fill up 17 posts in the organisation. UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online at lmrcl.com.

Applicants must note that Graduate or Diploma holders who have training or job experience for a period of one year or more will not be eligible to apply for the apprentice post as per the act.

As per the official notification, applicants will be selected based on their merit in the essential qualification exam. Only those candidates who are selected will be intimated and asked to submit the "Medical Fitness Certificate" at the time of joining. For more details, candidates can check the official website of DRDO. OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited application for Constable/ Tradesman posts. Candidates who are interested can apply online on the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process for the same will begin on November 23. The last date to apply for Constable/ Tradesman posts is December 22, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2022 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).