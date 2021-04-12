Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) In order to encourage people to get COVID-19 jabs, state-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.

The new product -- Immune India Deposit Scheme -- has a maturity of 1,111 days, a release said.

The lender has requested citizens to vaccinate against the virus and avail its attractive offer which is for a limited period.

Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable, it added.

The country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.45 crore as India marked day-2 of the countrywide 'tika utsav'.

Cumulatively, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,56,361 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

