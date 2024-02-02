Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) Century Plyboards India posted a Rs 62.66 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2023, down by 24 per cent over the corresponding quarter profit of Rs 82.34 crore.

The plyboards leader's net revenue from the operation was higher at Rs 937 crore against Rs 883 crore in the same period.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Indian Coast Guard Celebrates 48th Raising Day in New Delhi.

"The company has performed well considering the pressure that was there in the market," Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)