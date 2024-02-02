New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) celebrated its 48th Raising Day in New Delhi on Thursday, commemorating its remarkable journey from a modest beginning in 1977 to becoming a formidable force in maritime security.

With 152 ships and 78 aircraft in its arsenal, the ICG is on track to achieve its targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also extended his greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day.

"On the 48th raising day of @indiacoastguard, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all their personnel and staff. Their dedication to maritime safety, national security and care for the environment is unparalleled. India salutes them for their unwavering vigilance and service," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General, Rakesh Pal, has said that the biggest achievement of the Indian Coast Guard in recent times has been the surface and air assets that are being deployed regularly, with about 55 to 60 ships and about ten to twelve aircraft every day out at sea.

Director General Rakesh Pal, while speaking to ANI on the Coast Guard being very active lately and the achievements of the ICG in the last year, said, "It goes without saying that the Coast Guard is doing a human service to the nation. Our biggest achievements have been our surface and air assets which we are deploying regularly. On average, we are deploying about 55-60 ships and about 10-12 aircraft every day out at sea which means our coverage factor out at cis quite good and our response mechanism to any incident is also very minimum."

Further speaking about the achievements of the ICG, Director General Rakesh Pal said, "In the last year, we have had many drug apprehension cases, maybe to the tune of about 480 crores or so. We have even apprehended some weapons as well as yellow metals. Now, as far as search and rescue is concerned, we are always there out at the fringes of the EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone). And on average, every second and third day, we are rescuing one or two seafarers, which also include the fisher folks. In terms of medical evacuation, we have been evacuating people by helicopter, also from ships that are transiting through our Indian EEZ, as far as even 100-150 km away." (ANI)

