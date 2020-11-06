New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) CESC Ltd on Friday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 371 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 366 crore in the corresponding period of last year, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 3,010 crore in the quarter under consideration compared to Rs 3,049 crore in the same period year ago.

The group is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity and does not operate in any other significant reportable segment.

Considering power supply being an essential service, management believes that there is not much of an impact likely due to this pandemic on the business of the group except some lower demand and its consequential impact on supply and collection from consumers, which are believed to be temporary in nature, the filing said.

