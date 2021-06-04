New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given an assurance to auction more than 16 mines in the state over the next two months.

The sale of these blocks will be from long-standing blocked mines that have reserves of 1,192 million tonnes (MT) worth nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore, Joshi said in a series of tweets.

"Following up on mining reforms, had a meeting with CM of Chhattisgarh, Shri @bhupeshbaghel ji. Deliberated on several ongoing issues pertaining to coal and mineral mining in state. Government is working with state administration to facilitate early operationalisation of auctioned mines," he tweeted.

In an another tweet, he said, "Hon'ble CM has assured to auction more than 16 blocks over the next 2 months. These will be from long-standing blocked mines that have reserves of 1,192 MT worth nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore."

Joshi also urged the chief minister to expedite operationalising of recently auctioned commercial coal blocks which will increase mineral production and generate employment opportunities.

"I appreciate @bhupeshbaghel ji for proactively taking the steps to bring more mines into auctions, which will increase production and employment in the state," he tweeted.

In June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, thereby opening the coal sector to the private players.

The auction of coal mines for commercial mining witnessed "fierce competition" and the 19 blocks went under the hammer.

Joshi had said that the auction of the said blocks can generate total revenues of around Rs 7,000 crore per annum and create over 69,000 jobs once they are operationalised.

Some of the corporate biggies that bagged blocks include Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Power. HRS hrs

