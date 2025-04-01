Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Thane/Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) CII's new western region chairman Rishi Kumar Bagla on Tuesday said the industry association will be creating a skilling centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Speaking to reporters, he also announced new offices of CII will come up in Nagpur and Kolhapur of Maharashtra.

*** TSSIA asks citizens to protest against state power utility's wheeling charges * Terming them as "draconian", the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) on Tuesday asked citizens to protest against the wheeling charges levied by the state power utility.

The association said MSEDCL has been levying the charge for the last seven years, and added that it is not even showing up in its books.

*** ECL Finance appoints Ajay Khurana as MD * Edelweiss group entity ECL Finance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ajay Khurana as the managing director of the lender.

He has worked with state-owned Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank in his 40-year career, as per a statement.

*** Axis Bank partners with 1 Fortune 500 company * Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has partnered with a Fortune 500 company to provide B2B collections utilising NBBL's Bharat Connect platform.

The solution can integrate multiple ordering applications across sectors and retailers can initiate invoice payments directly from the application, according to a statement.

