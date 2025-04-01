Mumbai, April 1: The Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides women with a monthly financial aid of INR 1,500, is set to release its April installment soon. This follows the distribution of nine previous installments, with many women eagerly awaiting the tenth. We at LatestLY have brought you the latest update regarding Ladki Bahin Yojana's April installment date.

On March 29, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the government would fulfil all promises made in the election manifesto, a day after his cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar’s ‘farmers need not wait for a crop loan waiver’ statement caused a flutter. Shinde said the monthly aid for women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be raised from INR 1,500 to INR 2,100 after the state’s financial condition is strengthened. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Begins Large-Scale Verification of Beneficiaries, Thousands May Lose Benefits.

Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date

While there were expectations that the April payment would be made by Ram Navami, no official confirmation has been issued. According to the reports, the Ladki Bahin Yojana April installment may be released in the third or fourth week of the month. Historically, funds have been disbursed in the last week of the month, suggesting a similar timeline for April.

April Installment of Ladki Bahin Yojana May Get Delayed?

However, there are concerns about potential delays. The Income Tax Department has yet to provide the necessary income verification for women applying for the scheme, particularly those with incomes exceeding INR 2 crores. This verification process is crucial for approving applications, and any delays could postpone the installment. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: April Installment of Woman Welfare Scheme May Get Delayed, Check Full Details.

Additionally, over 9 lakh applications have already been rejected under the scheme, and this number may rise as further scrutiny continues. As of February, the rejection rate was significant, and the exact figures for March remain unclear.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).