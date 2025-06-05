New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Drug maker Cipla on Thursday said it has been certified as a water positive organisation by Bureau Veritas (BVQi) for its India operations.

As of FY 2024-25, 67 per cent of the company's domestic manufacturing units operate with Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, it said in a statement.

"At Cipla, we recognise that water is a critical resource and are committed towards responsible usage across our operations," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.

The company said it has also reduced overall water withdrawal across its Indian manufacturing operations by 13.1 per cent as compared to the baseline year FY 2019-20, with 50 per cent of water withdrawn being recycled and reused.

