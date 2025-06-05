Mumbai, June 2: According to reports, Mahua Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, married Pinaki Misra, a former leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in a private ceremony in Germany. The couple's photo went viral after it appeared online, bringing the news to light. Despite neither of them having provided an official confirmation, the picture has generated a lot of interest on social media, particularly considering their well-known political careers. Let's know who is Pinaki Misra?

"Congratulations Mm & Pm... @MahuaMoitra @OfPinaki wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter," wrote TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh on X, along with a photo of herself with Moitra, Mishra, and fellow MP June Maliah. Mahua Moitra Marries Former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Secret Ceremony in Germany, Wedding Photo Surfaces.

Who Is Panki Mishra?

Age and Profession

Pinaki Misra, a renowned Indian politician and Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on October 23, 1959. He will be 65 in 2025. As a member of parliament for the Puri constituency, Misra has had a distinguished political career. In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha as a Congress candidate. From 2009 to 2019, he served as a representative for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Misra has a strong legal background in addition to his political activities. Mahua Moitra Shares Viral Video of Alleged BJP Supporter Defending Yogi Adityanath and Ranting Against Amit Shah Over BJP's Big Loss in UP Lok Sabha Elections.

Family Background

As a seasoned member of parliament, Pinaki Misra's father, Lokanath Misra, held the positions of governor of Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. Binapani Misra, his mother, was a talented vocalist. In addition, Misra is the grandson of Godabarish Misra, who founded Utkal University and was a trailblazer in the Odia renaissance. His prior marriage to Sangita Misra produced a son and a daughter.

Education

Misra started her schooling at Delhi's St. Xavier's School. After graduating with a B.A. (Hons) in History from St. Stephen's College in Delhi, he went on to earn an LL.B. from the University of Delhi's Faculty of Law. His dual careers in politics and law were well-founded in his academic background.

