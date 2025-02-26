Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) A senior official with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) here has been suspended for failing to check illegal constructions in a ward under the civic limits.

Numerous unauthorised chawls had come up in areas such as Manda, Titwala, Balyani, Baneli, Umbarni and Vasundri, all under the jurisdiction of the KDMC's ward A, officials said on Wednesday.

KDMC Commissioner Dr Indu Rani Jakhar had visited Titwala to inspect the outer circular road, where she observed rampant illegal constructions.

She then directed the civic assistant commissioner to take strict action against the unauthorised structures.

He was suspended on Monday for "failing to remove the unauthorised constructions in ward A, violating orders from superiors, and breaching office discipline," authorities said.

