Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) Irked by poor cleanliness standards in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed officials to deduct 15 days' salary of the commissioner and one-month's salary of the joint commissioner of the municipal body here.

Khattar, during his surprise inspection of the city's cleanliness system, also asked officials to impose fines ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 1 lakh on a cleaning agency, cleaning supervisor, field officer, sanitary inspector and joint commissioner of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, an official statement said.

He also asked officials to levy a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the agency responsible for maintaining cleanliness on Kanhai Road here, the statement said.

Khattar inspected the cleanliness at various locations, including Kanhai village, Sirhaul turn on Old Delhi Road, Carterpuri Road, Rejangla Chowk, Sector 23, and the dumping point near Kamla Nehru Park in Sadar Bazaar.

The chief minister said it is the administration's duty to uphold the cleanliness system, and any lapses will not be tolerated. Stressing the collective responsibility to provide a clean environment for citizens, he held senior officers accountable and decided to impose fines for negligence on their part.

Fines would be imposed on officials across different levels, from the supervisor of sanitation workers to the joint commissioner, Khattar said.

He ordered officials to deduct 15 days' salary of the commissioner and a month's salary of the joint commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, the statement said.

In addition, he also imposed a fine of Rs 10 on the supervisor of sanitation workers, Rs 1,000 on Field Officer Ajay Kumar, Rs 2,000 on additional sanitary inspector, Rs 3,000 on senior sanitary inspector and Rs 5,000 on Joint Commissioner Sanjeev Singla, it added.

During the surprise inspection, the chief minister said it is the administration's responsibility to ensure timely payment of the wages of sanitation workers, who play an important role in maintaining cleanliness in the cities.

The chief minister issued instructions to release the pending salaries of the sanitation workers within the next three days and make qualitative improvements in the cleanliness system of the city in the next one week, the release said.

He also instructed the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to provide bonus to the sanitation workers.

In response to the sanitation workers' request for better equipment, the chief minister allocated Rs 1 crore from the state's CSR fund, the statement said.

This fund will be utilised to procure 200 hand rickshaws, 150 regular rickshaws, and 10 tippers, aiming to enhance cleanliness initiatives in Gurugram city, it added.

Earlier on November 30, Khattar had issued directives for the comprehensive cleaning of all urban areas in the state. As per his instructions, cleanliness initiatives were underway in 88 urban areas of the state until December 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)