New Delhi, December 21: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced vacancies for the Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant positions. The application process will begin on December 27, and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 26.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 484 Safai Karmachari Posts, Know How to Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of which 73 vacancies are for the Junior Assistant (Fire Service), 2 vacancies are for the Junior Assistant (Office) NE, 25 vacancies are for the Senior Assistant (Electronics), and 19 vacancies are for the Senior Assistant (Accounts). ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 54 Technician B Posts at isro.gov.in, Know How To Apply.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years old as of December 20, 2023.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000. However, women, SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, as well as apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI (as per the Apprentices Act 1961), are exempt from paying the application fee.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on the career tab Next, click on the registration link against “Direct Recruitment for Jr.Asst (Fire Service) under SRD, Jr. Asst (Office), Sr.Asst(Electronics), Sr.Asst(Accounts) in AAI Southern Region - Advt. No.SR/01/2023” Register and proceed with the application Upload all the required documents Pay the application fee Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates who are eligible and interested to enroll in AAI Recruitment 2023 have to complete their online application on the official website of AAI on or before the deadline The online application will be started from 27.12.2023.

