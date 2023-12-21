Mumbai, December 21: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will begin the registration process for the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 today, December 21. Candidates who are interested in applying for the APPSC Group 2 services recruitment can do so by visiting the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

The last date to apply is January 10, 2024. The APPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill 897 posts in the organisation. To apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023, the application fee is Rs 250 while the processing fee is Rs 80. SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

How to Register for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 link.

A new page will open.

Enter using your login details and other credentials.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees and click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, PBDs, Ex-Service Men, and various other categories have been exempted from paying the examination fee of Rs 80. Applicants can make the payment of fees via online net banking, credit card, or debit card. For more details, candidates can check the official website of APPSC. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 484 Safai Karmachari Posts, Know How to Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in.

