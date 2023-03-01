New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The coal ministry sold two mines on the third day of commercial coal mine auction on Wednesday, a release said.

Ganga Khanij Pvt Ltd bagged a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh while Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal mine in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | India Sees Hottest February Since 1901, Summer To Be Hotter, Says IMD.

The total geological reserves for these two coal mines are 125 million tonnes and the cumulative peak rate capacity is 0.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

These coal mines upon operationalisation will generate annual revenue of Rs 173 crore, attract capital investment of Rs 30 crore and will provide employment to 270 people.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel To Raise Rates of Mobile Phone Call and Data Across All Plans.

The coal ministry launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under the sixth round and the second attempt of the fifth round on November 3, last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)