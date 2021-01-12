Aizawl, Jan 12 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Tuesday announced the list of candidates for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) election.

State Congress president Lal Thanhawla announced names of 19 candidates, including six women at a function here.

Lal Thanhawla also inducted 103 new members into Congress during the function.

He alleged that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga has "completely failed" in financial management, which adversely affected the state's economy.

Meanwhile, state election commissioner Laima Chozah said the poll panel is yet to notify the AMC polls.

There are 19 seats in AMC, of which six seats are reserved for women.

The term of the corporation ended on December 10 last year.

Earlier, the state government has appointed the AMC commissioner K Laldingliana as an administrator to exercise all power and function vested on the municipal authorities till elections are held.

