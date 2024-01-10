New Delhi, January 10: A couple died allegedly after inhaling some toxic gas from a coal brazier that they left burning in their room in Delhi's Dwarka area on Wednesday, police said. Manav and Neha's two-month-old child who survived the incident was rushed to a hospital for treatment, they said. Dwarka Sector 23 police station received a call about the incident from the couple's neighbour at 9.30 am, they said.

The caller told police that they heard the child's crying noise and when they knocked on the door, no one responded. So, the neighbours broke open a window and entered the house, a senior police officer said. Delhi Couple Found Dead: Man Stabbed Wife to Death, Hangs Himself After Fight in Narela.

They found the couple lying on the floor unconscious and rushed them to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said. Manav and Neha were labourers. Karnataka Shocker: Man Strangles Daughter to Death in Kolar for Relationship With Dalit Youth, Case Registered.

A prima facie investigation has suggested that the couple died after inhaling toxic gas from the burning coal brazier kept inside the closed room, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)