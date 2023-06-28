New Delhi, June 28: A man allegedly stabbed his wife and later hanged himself after a fight broke out between them in outer Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday morning, police said. When police reached the spot, bodies of both the man and his wife were found in the house, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the couple had a fight in the morning following which the man allegedly stabbed his wife and later hanged himself, he said.

The crime scene is being inspected and further investigation was underway, the police officer said.

