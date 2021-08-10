New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs on Tuesday said it has appointed Cred founder Kunal Shah to the company's board.

“We are excited to welcome Kunal to our board. He joins a marquee set of investors, advisors, and other visionary board members who are all committed to take Pine Labs to newer heights. Kunal's deep understanding of the consumer business will be invaluable to us as we explore new opportunities and step into our next phase of growth,” Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau said.

Pine Labs is expanding its footprint in international markets with its Buy Now Pay Later offering, provides gift card and stored value solutions through its subsidiary Qwikcilver and has made strategic investment in the consumer side of the business with the acquisition of Fave in April 2021. The company also recently announced a total round size of USD 600 million with the entry of global investors.

Incorporated in Singapore, Pine Labs' key investors include Sequoia India, Actis Capital, Temasek, PayPal and Mastercard. **** * Vedantu appoints Maninder Bali as Head of Brand Marketing *

Edtech platform Vedantu on Tuesday said it has appointed Maninder Bali as Head of Brand Marketing.

In this role, Bali will further build the brand and bring alive the Vedantu experience at every touchpoint, navigate the brand marketing playbook and drive impact at scale for Vedantu, a statement said. **** * Hero Vired appoints Dipyaman Sanyal as Academics & Learning Head

Edtech company Hero Vired on Tuesday said it has appointed Dipyaman Sanyal as the Head of Academics & Learning, along with 20 new hires for its teaching staff.

“Hero Vired believes in achieving quality before quantity. After months of careful consideration, we are delighted to announce an incredibly talented team of industry and academic experts as Hero Vired's teaching faculty in our journey of reimagining education," Hero Vired founder and CEO Akshay Munjal said.

Hero Vired has also hired over 20 new faculty members for its programmes in Game Design, Full Stack Development, Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, and Finance and Financial Technologies.

**** * Cashify ropes in Raj Kumar Rao as brand ambassador

Cashify, a re-commerce marketplace, on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Raj Kumar Rao as its brand ambassador to promote its products and services across offline and online mediums.

The partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand's philosophy as the National Award winner personifies the brand ethos which is reliability, responsiveness, approachability and dynamic personality, a statement said.

During this partnership, he will promote the products across digital media platforms through campaigns and promotional activities exclusively for the smartphone buyback category, it added.

The association with the actor comes at a time when the company is on a business expansion spree from online to offline, after having recently raised USD 15 million from Olympus Capital and has acquired UniShop to diversify its omni category services to users, the statement said.

