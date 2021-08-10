The South Korean technology giant, Samsung, will launch its next-generation foldable devices tomorrow during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The new generation foldable phones will include Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone maker earlier announced pre-reservations for the upcoming foldable devices in India. The company will take wraps off the next generation foldable devices at the launch event, which will begin at 7:30 IST. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed live via YouTube channel and social media platforms. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Spotted on Official Instagram Account.
We already know quite a few details of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, courtesy of leaks and renders that have surfaced on the web lately. Considering the rumours, the next-gen foldable phones will get S-Pen support. The recent leaks also have revealed all the key specifications of the foldable phones ahead of Samsung's official announcement.
If these reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport two AMOLED displays. The one on the outside will be a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2268 × 832 pixels. The secondary display will be a 7.6-inch display with 2209 × 1768 pixels resolution, made of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). Both the displays are said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The foldable phone reportedly will have no microSD card slot. It will be backed by a 4,400mAh battery along with wireless charging.
#SamsungUnpacked is LIVE on August 11, 2021. Watch how it all unfolds. https://t.co/3vfhGVsvxh
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 10, 2021
For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with five cameras. At the back, there will be three 12MP cameras. Recent reports suggest that Samsung will be focusing on the selfie camera, especially the under-display front camera. On the inside, the foldable phone will get a 4MP under-display camera, whereas the one on the outside could be a 10MP selfie shooter.
On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The outside display will be a 1.9-inch, which will be positioned beside the camera module. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chipset will come paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The foldable phone will be backed by a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging support. In terms of optics, the phone will get a dual rear camera setup comprising two 12MP wide-angle shooters. The front camera is said to be a 10MP selfie shooter.
