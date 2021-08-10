The South Korean technology giant, Samsung, will launch its next-generation foldable devices tomorrow during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The new generation foldable phones will include Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone maker earlier announced pre-reservations for the upcoming foldable devices in India. The company will take wraps off the next generation foldable devices at the launch event, which will begin at 7:30 IST. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed live via YouTube channel and social media platforms. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Spotted on Official Instagram Account.

We already know quite a few details of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, courtesy of leaks and renders that have surfaced on the web lately. Considering the rumours, the next-gen foldable phones will get S-Pen support. The recent leaks also have revealed all the key specifications of the foldable phones ahead of Samsung's official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If these reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport two AMOLED displays. The one on the outside will be a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2268 × 832 pixels. The secondary display will be a 7.6-inch display with 2209 × 1768 pixels resolution, made of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). Both the displays are said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The foldable phone reportedly will have no microSD card slot. It will be backed by a 4,400mAh battery along with wireless charging.

#SamsungUnpacked is LIVE on August 11, 2021. Watch how it all unfolds. https://t.co/3vfhGVsvxh — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 10, 2021

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with five cameras. At the back, there will be three 12MP cameras. Recent reports suggest that Samsung will be focusing on the selfie camera, especially the under-display front camera. On the inside, the foldable phone will get a 4MP under-display camera, whereas the one on the outside could be a 10MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The outside display will be a 1.9-inch, which will be positioned beside the camera module. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chipset will come paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The foldable phone will be backed by a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging support. In terms of optics, the phone will get a dual rear camera setup comprising two 12MP wide-angle shooters. The front camera is said to be a 10MP selfie shooter.

