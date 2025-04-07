Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Police on Monday detained a man who allegedly sent a letter threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The man allegedly told police that he wanted to frame two brothers in the case in a bid to grab their land, a senior police official said.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Monday that on April 4, his office received the threat letter by registered post.

The letter claimed that brothers Naseem and Abid Ansari wanted to avenge the "killings" of Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed -- both gangster-turned-politicians -- in "encounters". Their sons were also put in jail, the letter said.

"Everything has come from Pakistan and we have taken training from the ISI and are its agents. April 10 will be the last day of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the letter read.

The SP said a case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station and teams were formed.

During investigation, the name of one Azim, a resident of Gunara in Jalalabad, came up as a suspect in the case, he said. Police detained Azim on Monday and started interrogation.

During interrogation, accused Azim said that he had sent this letter in the name of Abid and Naseem, so that he can trap them and take over their land.

