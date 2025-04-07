Mumbai, April 7: India's first batch of cyber commandos, trained under a pioneering programme by IIT Kanpur's C3iHub and the Ministry of Home Affairs' Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), is now ready to tackle the growing threat of digital crime.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO of I4C, emphasised that the speed at which cybercrime evolves requires a specialised, strategic response. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, traditional policing often lacks the tools and expertise to keep up. The cyber commandos are trained to address these gaps, providing a critical boost to India’s digital defense. According to IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agrawal, the programme is not just about skill development but also about instilling a sense of mission to protect India’s digital assets. Digital Arrest: Government’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Blocks 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts To Combat Cyber Scams in India.

Who Are Cyber Commandos?

The 36 officers, selected from state and central police forces, have completed an intensive six-month training course at IIT Kanpur’s Noida Outreach Centre. The course covered cyber forensics, ethical hacking, digital threat intelligence, and emerging technologies like blockchain and IoT security.

The training, which aimed at creating a specialised force to dismantle cybercrime networks, included practical sessions, field visits to top institutions, and international certifications from the EC-Council. These elite officers are now equipped to respond to a wide range of cybercrimes, from phishing and ransomware attacks to cryptocurrency fraud and deepfakes. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Retired BMC Doctor Loses INR 16 Lakh After Opening Phishing Link Sent by Scammer While Searching for Contact Details of Civic Body's Pest Control.

The cyber commando initiative is set to expand, with plans for future batches to further strengthen India’s cyber resilience. Col Arvind Kumar, Director of the National Cyber Terrorism Coordination unit at I4C, stated that these officers will not only respond to cybercrime but will also work proactively to predict and prevent digital threats, laying the groundwork for a safer, more cyber-resilient nation.

