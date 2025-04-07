Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated across India on April 14, marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 will mark the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was born on April 14, 1891. Observed with great respect and enthusiasm, the day highlights the history, significance, and celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti, honouring Dr. Ambedkar’s tireless efforts towards equality, human rights, and upliftment of marginalised communities in India. Supreme Court Holiday: SC Declares Holiday on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti To Celebrate 134th Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date & Significance

In 2025, Ambedkar Jayanti will be observed on Monday, April 14. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar is best known for his unwavering commitment to the rights of the marginalized and oppressed communities, particularly the Dalits. His leadership in the fight against untouchability and his push for the socio-political empowerment of backward classes have left an indelible mark on Indian society. Ambedkar was the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, which enshrines fundamental rights and social justice for all citizens.

Ambedkar Jayanti is a day to reflect on his profound impact on India’s socio-political landscape and renew the commitment to the values of equality, liberty, and fraternity. The day also celebrates his vision of a just and inclusive society free from discrimination and prejudice.

Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations

On Ambedkar Jayanti, people across India pay homage to Dr. Ambedkar by organizing various events, processions, and public talks. Statues and portraits of Dr. Ambedkar, particularly those in major cities, are often garlanded and decorated with flowers. Many educational institutions and social organizations conduct programs to educate people about his life, philosophy, and contributions to Indian democracy. Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country.

In particular, Dhamma Chakka Day is observed by Buddhist communities in India, marking Dr. Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism in 1956. This was a pivotal moment in his life and a significant step in his efforts to abolish caste-based discrimination.

Ambedkar Jayanti is not just a day of celebration but also one of deep reflection on the ongoing struggles for social justice and equality. It reminds citizens of India of the values Dr. Ambedkar fought for and encourages the nation to continue working toward a more inclusive and equitable society.

