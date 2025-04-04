New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider DEE Development Engineers Ltd on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 55 crore order from an overseas company.

The order, involving the supply of piping items for a thermal power station, marks the company's expansion in the overseas market.

"The scope of the contract underlines DEE's proven capability in delivering high-quality, precision-engineered solutions for complex energy infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

The order is set to be executed in the next 7-12 months, it said.

"We are committed to executing this project with the highest standards of engineering excellence and on-time delivery," DEE Development Engineers Chairman & Managing Director Krishan Lalit Bansal said.

