Chennai, April 04: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1,299 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Tamil Nadu Police Department. The online application process begins on April 7, 2025, and ends on May 3, 2025. This is a major opportunity for aspirants aiming to join the state’s law enforcement services.
The recruitment drive includes vacancies for both men and women in Taluk Police, Armed Reserve (AR), and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP). It aims to strengthen the police force across the state.
Important Dates
- Notification Release: April 4, 2025
- Application Start Date: April 7, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: May 3, 2025
- Correction Window: Until May 13, 2025
- Exam Dates: To be announced separately for open and departmental candidates
Age Limit and Relaxation
Candidates must be aged between 20 and 30 as on July 1, 2025. Age relaxation applies:
- BC/MBC: 32 years
- SC/ST: 35 years
- Ex-servicemen & Departmental candidates: 47 years
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Candidates who skipped classes (e.g., passed 10th without 9th) are ineligible.
Selection Process
The recruitment process includes:
- Tamil Language Eligibility Test (qualifying)
- Main Written Exam (GK, Logic, Psychology, etc.)
- Physical Efficiency Test
- Viva-Voce and Special Marks
Application Fee
- Single quota: INR 500
- Both quotas: INR 1,000
(Fee payable online via Net Banking, UPI, Cards)
Communal Reservation
- OC: 31%
- BC: 26.5%
- SC: 15%
- ST: 1%
Interested candidates must visit www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in for detailed instructions and to apply online.
