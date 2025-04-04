Chennai, April 04: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1,299 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Tamil Nadu Police Department. The online application process begins on April 7, 2025, and ends on May 3, 2025. This is a major opportunity for aspirants aiming to join the state’s law enforcement services.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for both men and women in Taluk Police, Armed Reserve (AR), and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP). It aims to strengthen the police force across the state.

Important Dates

Notification Release: April 4, 2025

Application Start Date: April 7, 2025

Last Date to Apply: May 3, 2025

Correction Window: Until May 13, 2025

Exam Dates: To be announced separately for open and departmental candidates

Age Limit and Relaxation

Candidates must be aged between 20 and 30 as on July 1, 2025. Age relaxation applies:

BC/MBC: 32 years

SC/ST: 35 years

Ex-servicemen & Departmental candidates: 47 years

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Candidates who skipped classes (e.g., passed 10th without 9th) are ineligible.

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes:

Tamil Language Eligibility Test (qualifying)

Main Written Exam (GK, Logic, Psychology, etc.)

Physical Efficiency Test

Viva-Voce and Special Marks

Application Fee

Single quota: INR 500

Both quotas: INR 1,000

(Fee payable online via Net Banking, UPI, Cards)

Communal Reservation

OC: 31%

BC: 26.5%

SC: 15%

ST: 1%

Interested candidates must visit www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in for detailed instructions and to apply online.

