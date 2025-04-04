Famous People Born on April 4: April 4 marks the birthdays of several renowned personalities from around the world. Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., best known for his role as Iron Man, celebrates his birthday on this day, along with the late, iconic actor Heath Ledger, remembered for his powerful performances. Literary legend Maya Angelou, known for her poetry and activism, was also born on April 4. Indian cinema remembers the glamorous Parveen Babi, while contemporary stars like Lisa Ray, Gaurav Chopra, and Aindrita Ray share the date. International celebrities like Hugo Weaving, Natasha Lyonne, Jamie Lynn Spears, and footballer Sami Khedira also join the list, making April 4 a day full of star power and talent. April 4, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous April 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Parveen Babi (4 April 1954 - 20 January 2005) Robert Downey Jr. Heath Ledger (4 April 1979 - 22 January 2008) Maya Angelou (4 April 1928 - 28 May 2014) Lisa Ray Hugo Weaving David Cross Barry Pepper Natasha Lyonne Christine Lahti Graham Norton Jamie Lynn Spears Gaurav Chopra Garry Sandhu Aindrita Ray Radhe Maa Mohit Malhotra Guddi Maruti Harvey Elliott Sami Khedira

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on April 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).