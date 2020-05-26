Latest News | Deepak Nitrite Q4 Net Profit Up 88 Pc at Rs 172 Cr

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Deepak Nitrite Ltd on Tuesday reported a 88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 172.3 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 91.46 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,057.74 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,016.63 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

For fiscal year 2019-20, Deepak Nitrite's net profit stood at Rs 611.03 crore as against Rs 173.66 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 4,264.91 crore in 2019-20 as compared with Rs 2,715.04 crore in 2018-19.

