Heatwave in Rajasthan: Mercury Touches 50 Degrees Celsius in Churu

Heat (Photo Credits: JBER)

Jaipur, May 26: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, with the mercury touching 50 degrees Celsius in Churu district. This is the second-highest maximum temperature recorded in Churu district in the month of May in the last 10 years. The district had recorded a high of 50.2 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016, according to the MeT department here. Also Read | PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Three Service Chiefs Amid India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh.

Bikaner, Gangangar, Kota and Jaipur recorded maximum temperatures of 47.4 degrees Celsius, 47 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. Also Read | TS EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 10, Students Can Apply Online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Watch: Heatwave Alert in India

The weather office has predicted severe heat wave conditions in Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts during the next 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)