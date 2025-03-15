New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested five professional thieves involved in at least seven incidents of copper cables theft from metro tracks, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Karimulla (24), Md Anas (21), Md Junaid (25), Md Alam (25) and Suraj Singh (25), all residents of Shaheen Bagh and Sarita Vihar, he said.

They were allegedly involved in at least seven theft cases registered across multiple metro police stations, including Azadpur, Nehru Place, Shastri Park and Okhla Vihar, he added.

"The case came to light after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported thefts of copper cables on February 3 and 6 near metro tracks under the jurisdiction of Azadpur Metro Police Station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Metro, Hareshwar V. Swami.

Similar thefts were reported at Moolchand and Lajpat Nagar metro stations, leading to multiple cases being registered, said Swami, adding that a team was formed to nab the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the police teams conducted raids in Kalindi Kunj and Shaheen Bagh, arresting three accused -- Karimulla, Anas and Junaid.

Based on their interrogation, the police identified the two masterminds, Alam and Suraj, who had fled to West Bengal.

A special team was dispatched and both were apprehended with the help of Kolkata Police.

"The accused reportedly used debris to climb metro tracks and cut through barbed wires to steal copper cables," the DCP said.

The investigation revealed that they were drug addicts and had a history of similar crimes.

Junaid was found to be involved in four previous cases, while Alam and Suraj had prior arrests for cable theft.

The police recovered 28 meters of stolen copper cable and Rs 5,000 in cash from different locations. Investigations are ongoing to identify any further involvement, said Swami.

