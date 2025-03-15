Mumbai, March 15: Results for the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Saturday, March 15, 2025, will be declared online at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular state-run lotteries in Assam, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Participants eagerly awaiting today’s draw can check the winning ticket numbers and the complete winners’ list once the results are announced. The draws take place in three phases at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with results uploaded shortly after each round.

Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for March 15, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF will be available on the official website, ensuring an ad-free experience for participants. Assam hosts several popular lotteries, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, attracting thousands of hopeful players daily. Since lottery draws happen multiple times a day, it is crucial to check the results carefully to confirm any winnings. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) online. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for March 15, 2025, will be uploaded at bodolotteries.com after each draw. Participants can check their winning ticket numbers for the 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM draws without visiting ad-heavy websites. The official portal provides a hassle-free way to verify results and download the PDF file. For direct access to today’s Bodoland Lottery Result, Click here. Always play responsibly and stay updated with the latest draw announcements. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. There are at least 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally operated under government regulations. Some of the most well-known state-run lotteries include those from Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal, among others. Each state conducts multiple lottery draws daily, offering various prize categories to participants. While lotteries can be a source of excitement and entertainment, LatestLY advises players to approach them with responsibility and awareness. It is essential to play within your means and be cautious of fraudulent schemes or unauthorised lottery platforms.

