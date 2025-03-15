New Delhi, March 15: Smishing scam is also referred as SMS phishing, which is a growing threat in the world of online fraud and cybersecurity. In this scam, scammers use text messages (SMS) to trick individuals into revealing personal or financial information. These messages often appear to be from trusted sources.

The goal of scammers is to deceive people into clicking on harmful links or providing sensitive data such as personal information, passwords or credit card details, and more. As the number of smishing scams increases, it is important to understand how these attacks work and how to protect yourself from falling victim to them.

What Is Smishing Scam and How Does It Work?

The term "smishing" is derived from a combination of "SMS" (short message service) and "phishing," which refers to the practice of tricking people into providing personal information. Smishing is a type of social engineering attack that employs fraud mobile text messages to trick people.

The purpose of the scam is to trick them into downloading malware, and sharing sensitive information, or sending money to cybercriminals. Several factors have contributed to a rise in smishing. The hackers responsible for these attacks know that victims are more likely to click on text messages than other links. At the same time, advances in spam filters have made it harder for other forms of phishing, like emails and phone calls, to reach their targets.

Most types of smishing attacks involve creating fake narratives to manipulate victims' emotions and trick them into cooperating with the scammer's demands. Scammers often act as a trusted entity like government agencies, financial institutions, or customer support representatives.

They might pose as the victim's bank, alerting them to a potential issue with their account through a fraud notification. Additionally, attackers may present themselves as customer support agents and may claim there is a problem with the victim's account or that they are eligible for an unclaimed reward or refund.

How To Protect Yourself From Smishing Scam?

To protect yourself from smishing attacks, it is important to avoid any messages that seem suspicious. Here are some key tips to avoid yourself from smishing scam.

Do Not Click Suspicious Links: Avoid clicking on any links or responding to messages from unknown senders, as these links may be compromised and could lead to your phone being hacked.

Verify Independently: Instead of replying directly to messages that claim to be from your bank or customer care support or any entities, log in to your personal accounts independently or contact the companies directly.

Use SMS Filtering: Many smartphones and carriers offer SMS filtering options, which can help to identify and block or flag suspicious texts.

Install Security Apps: Consider using security apps for your mobile device that can help you to identify phishing links in text messages and prevent access to malicious sites.

You can reduce the risk of falling victim to smishing attacks by following these precautions.

