New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Delhi Police claimed to have dismantled an interstate vehicle theft racket with the arrest of a key suspect from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old accused, Sadik was apprehended with a stolen SUV, police said.

"Sadik, an active receiver of stolen vehicles for over six years, was held near Hedgewar Hospital. He confessed to dealing with stolen luxury cars supplied by Uzhair and Mohsin from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh," a senior police officer said.

Police impounded two more stolen SUVs linked to thefts across Delhi, following his interrogation. Sadik operated a garage in Jodhpur, where he allegedly sold stolen vehicles, the officer added.

The police team conducted a 15-day operation, analysing CCTV footage and using informants to track the suspects. They are now pursuing co-accused Uzhair and Mohsin for further recoveries, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

