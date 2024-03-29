New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Delhi PWD has ordered its maintenance unit to continue to inspect the flyovers, underpasses, and bridges in the city to look for any defects and lack.

The agency issued the order while handing over the finished flyover zone projects to their respective maintenance units.

According to a memorandum issued by it, routine maintenance works like painting, desilting, re-carpeting, pothole repair, road marking, signage, minor repair etc should be done by the maintenance teams.

"Maintenance unit should continue to inspect the flyovers/underpass/bridges in general and intimate any defect/deficiencies in the structural member for information to flyover unit," the memorandum said.

The PWD has several units, including those for the maintenance of flyovers.

