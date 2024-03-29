According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks across various states will be closed for 14 days in April 2024. These closures include public holidays, regional festivals, regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays. Before visiting the bank, customers should check the holiday list in their state.

RBI prepares a list of holidays for every month. They are notified under three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Whether you're in a specific state or anywhere in the country, here's what you need to know. Good Friday 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to Christians on the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

April 2024 Bank Holidays

Banks to close their yearly accounts, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day, Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), Garia Puja.

Bank Holidays in April 2024: State-Wise List

April 1, 2024 (Monday): To enable banks to close their yearly accounts, banks will remain closed in most states except Mizoram, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Eid 2024 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr? When Is Chand Raat or Shawwal 1445 Moon Sighting? All Details Here.

April 5, 2024 (Friday): Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida: Banks are closed in Hyderabad – Telangana, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 9 (Tuesday): Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra: Banks are closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 10 (Wednesday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr): Banks are closed in Kerala.

April 11 (Thursday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal): Banks are closed in most of the states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

April 13 (Second Saturday): Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival: Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 15 (Monday): Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day: Banks are closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

April 16 (Tuesday): Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain: Banks are closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

April 20 ( Third Saturday): Garia Puja: Banks are closed in Tripura.

Today, banks in several states, except for Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar, will be closed on account of Good Friday, and similarly, on March 31st, being a Sunday.

