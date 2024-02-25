New Delhi, February 25: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below of the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity levels stood at 81 per cent at 8:30 am. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records Maximum Temperature of 26.5 Degrees Celsius, Rain Likely on February 19.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies and thunderstorm with rain during the day. Generally cloudy skies with a possibility of drizzle towards the night is likely on Monday, the IMD said. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records 14.7 Degrees Celsius As Minimum Temperature, AQI in ‘Poor’ Category.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 203, in the 'poor' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

