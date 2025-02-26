New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi's minimum temperature settled 2.9 notches above normal at 15.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the IMD said.

The night temperature recorded at the Palam observatory was 4.5 notches above the season's average at 17.0 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met office has forecast cloudy skies with light drizzle during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, the humidity level stood at 86 per cent.

The national capital's air quality was in the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 221, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

