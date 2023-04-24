Amaravati, Apr 24 (PTI) Disburse the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme funds to eligible farmers in May before the start of the Kharif season, including clearing the Rs 33 crore outstanding dues to farmers on paddy procurement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials on Monday.

He gave these directives at a review meeting of the agriculture, marketing, cooperation and civil supplies departments, instructing them to prepare the list of eligible farmers for the Rythu Bharosa financial assistance scheme at the earliest.

The officials informed the chief minister that the list would be ready at the village secretariats by May 10, a statement from the state government said.

Reddy told them that the distribution of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides through the rhythu bharosa kendras (RBKs) should be taken up efficiently, by raising the quantity every year. He also called on them to maintain a constant vigil on the CM App, which provides improvised services to farmers.

The CM directed the officials to improve the standard operating procedure of the CM App in order to ensure that the minimum support price (MSP) is paid to the farmers. He also asked them to facilitate official intervention wherever necessary.

In an effort to help farmers get the best prices for their produce, the CM asked officials to create awareness among farmers about the different varieties of paddy that are in high demand overseas, so that they could keep stock of those seeds and export them.

At the review meeting, the CM was informed that 1,005 godowns were being constructed within the jurisdictions of RBKs, out of which 206 were already functioning, the construction of 93 more were in their final stages and the remaining ones would be completed by July.

Andhra Pradesh had distributed 7 lakh tonnes of fertilisers last year, and efforts were underway to distribute more this year. officials informed the PM, adding that 500 drones would be given away by July and another 1,500 by the end of December. PTI

