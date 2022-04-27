Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Electric scooter maker Disptach on Wednesday said it is looking to launch its maiden purpose-built e-scooter in the first quarter of 2023.

The Dispatch e-scooter, which the company claims will be the world's first purpose-built scooter, will enable new business models with flexibility to pivot when business demands, all without replacing the fleet, a release said.

The company said it has partnered with one of the largest contract manufacturers globally for its e-scooter, which has manufacturing plants spread across 35 locations in the country with a total installed capacity of up to 6 million scooters per annum.

Dispatch said it has secured a tier-1 supply chain for all critical components, including mechanical parts, electronics and powertrain components, to ensure high standards of quality.

The company added that it has been testing the vehicle for reliability and validation for the last one year.

"Fleets are currently stuck with vehicles designed for personal ownership, without the right infrastructure or relevant services under one unified ecosystem. This is a problem that directly affects the earnings, efficiencies and experience of gig economy workers and fleets alike; hence, becoming a barrier in the transition to electric vehicles.

"With the Dispatch e-scooter, we plan to change the fleet dynamics for last-mile mobility making it more profitable," said Rajit Arya, co-Founder and CEO, Dispatch Vehicles.

The Dispatch e-scooter will look to overcome the mobility challenges faced by delivery partners and fleet owners, where scooters originally designed and engineered for personal mobility are being used for logistics currently, it said.

Dispatch aims to solve these challenges and help fleet owners transition their fleets to 100 per cent electric by 2030, it added.

