Mumbai, April 27: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has announced a recruitment for various posts such as Advisor – Legal, Advisor Commercial, Petrophysicist, and others for the New Delhi unit. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site at ongcindia.com.

According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 5 vacancies with this recruitment drive.

How to Apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website of the ONGC at ongcindia.com.

Vacancy Details for ONGC Recruitment 2022:

Advisor – Legal: 1 posts

Advisor Commercial: 1 posts

Consultant Internal Audit: 1 posts

Interpretation Geologist: 1 posts

Petrophysicist: 1 posts

Age Limit for ONGC Recruitment 2022:

The candidates should not be above 65 years of age.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is 15 days from the date of advertisement. Visit the official website of the ONGC regularly for information and updates.

