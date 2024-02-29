Gurugram, Feb 29 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman female house help was attacked with an acid-like substance by her husband in Palam Vihar area here, police said on Thursday.

The woman got burns in her hands, legs, and parts of her waist and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

The incident took place near the Rezang-la crossing in Palam Vihar area around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when the woman was on her way home from her workplace.

Her husband came from behind, threw some acid-like substance on her and fled, said police.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

Some passersby rushed to help her and called police, which took her to the civil hospital from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital as she was critical, they said.

At the complaint of Noor, a nephew of the victim, an FIR was registered against the husband under section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid etc) of the IPC at Palam Vihar Police Station on Thursday, said police.

"An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused," said Inspector Ajayveer Singh, SHO, Palam Vihar Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)