New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Manmeet K Nanda, has been given additional charge as Managing Director and CEO of Invest India.

Nanda was given the charge of the investment promotion and facilitation agency following the resignation of incumbent Deepak Bagla last week.

"In the 32nd Board Meeting of Invest India on March 20, the Board appointed Manmeet K Nanda, IAS, West Bengal Cadre (2000 Batch) as the MD and CEO (additional charge) of Invest India until a full time regular appointment,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Bagla has cited "personal reasons" for stepping down from the post.

Invest India was set up in 2009 under section 25 of the Companies Act.

The Board of Invest India is Chaired by Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Other members of the Board include P K Tripathi, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat, Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary DPIIT, Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson, Mahindra Group, Pankaj R. Patel, Chairperson, Cadilla Healthcare, Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairperson, Ambuja Neotia Group.

