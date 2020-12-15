New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry is making a "genuine" effort to set up a single-window system for approvals and clearances as it would help industry reduce their compliance burden, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The commerce and industry minister expressed hope that the first cut of the single window would come in March or April next year.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal’s Partner Gabriella’s Brother Agisilaos Gets Bail in Drug Case.

"The DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) is making a genuine effort to provide a single-window for approvals amongst various ministries at the centre...and also at the state and local levels.

“We are trying to integrate this and I do hope that by March or April, you will see the first cut of a genuine single window that can ease your compliance burden, help you promote your businesses and focus on businesses," he said.

Also Read | Bollywood Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Summoned by NCB Again on Wednesday.

He said that the government policies are working towards easing compliance requirements of industry and making everything digital and online, besides reducing the burden of frequent renewals of licenses and government clearances.

The minister added that steps are being taken to boost domestic manufacturing and increase its share in the country's GDP.

Speaking at Indian Chamber of Commerce's annual plenary session via video conferencing, he said: "We must leverage our millions of skilled young boys and girls to become the factory of the world, just like we are today recognised as the pharmacy of the world".

He said that industry and government have to partner to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion by 2025.

Goyal asked industry leaders that "when we celebrate the 100 years of independence in 2047, can we all not resolve to be the number one economy of the world"?

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)