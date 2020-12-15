Mumbai, Dec 15: A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella, in a drug-related case. Demetriades was arrested in October after Narcotics Control Bureau raided a resort in Lonavala where he was celebrating his birthday and allegedly found 0.8 grams of a sticky brown substance. Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Quizzed by NCB for Second Consecutive Day.

He was granted bail by Special Judge GB Gurao, said his lawyer Kushal Mor.

Demetriades was granted bail in October but he remained in jail at the time since the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter. Bollywood Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Summoned by NCB Again on Wednesday.

Mor told the court no person could be vexed twice for the same cause and that there was no new evidence to support the allegations against him.

The only new piece of evidence were statements of co-accused, which, in view of a recent Supreme Court ruling related to statements made before NCB officers, were not admissible, More said. Arjun Rampal – Gabriella Demetriades’ Son Arik Celebrates His First Birthday Today! This Little Munchkin's Pics With His Parents Are Too Cute To Be Missed.

The NCB, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, began a probe into alleged drug use in the film industry and has, so far, arrested several persons.