New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received Form 483 with two observations after the US health regulator inspected its API manufacturing plant in Telangana.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a GMP inspection at the company's API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) manufacturing facility (CTO-5) in Miryalaguda, Telangana, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in late evening filing on Saturday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The USFDA inspected the plant from May 19 to May 24, 2025, it added.

"We have been issued a Form 483 with 2 observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said.

Also Read | Who Is Manohar Lal Dhakad? All About Mandsaur Politician Caught Having Sex on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Viral Video.

As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management after an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)