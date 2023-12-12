Mangaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) The anti-drug squad of the police have arrested a notorious drug peddler who was part of a gang engaged in selling MDMA and LSD stamp drugs, police sources said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ashith alias Ashwith, was arrested from Kotekar in Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Police seized 100 gm MDMA worth Rs 6 lakh, ganja worth Rs 30 lakh and a two-wheeler worth Rs 1 lakh from him. The value of the total seized property is Rs 7.77 lakh.

The accused was arrested based on the revelations made by Shishir Devadiga and Sushan who were taken into custody at Permannur on December 4. Police had seized 132 gm Methamphetamine and 250 LSD stamp drugs from them.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Mangaluru south sub division ACP Dhanya V Nayak. Ullal inspector H N Balakrishna, PSIs Sheethal Alagoor, D Santhosh Kumar and anti-drug team PSI Puneeth Gaonkar were part of the team.

