New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Students of Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) and members of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) held a protest on Tuesday alleging that students were made to write exams amid renovation waste.

A senior DU official refuted the allegations of the student groups.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

The protest against the university administration comes after videos surfaced showing SOL students taking exams in a basement parking area of an examination centre.

The place was allegedly filled with construction debris and hazardous materials, an official statement of KYS said.

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

In response, a senior DU official told PTI while some renovations were going on at the Satyakam Bhawan, all renovation materials and waste were kept aside. "It is not an under-construction building."

"Students not only of SOL are giving exams at the Satyakam Bhawan, but students from different colleges and centres give their exams at the centre. Centres are decided by the DU's department of examinations,” the official said.

The protesting students claimed were made to write exams amid renovation waste, including metal pipes, paint cans, and stone slabs.

KYS demanded the filing of an FIR against DU and SOL officials under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"This is not the first instance,” KYS said, claiming similar conditions during exams in 2024, when SOL students allegedly wrote exams in makeshift tents during winter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)